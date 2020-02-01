The London pub still standing today where Dick Turpin had his last drink before being hanged

Dick Turpin was a notorious man of the road, a brutal murderer and, judging by information about his life, a heavy drinker.

Given that he has spent his time traveling around the country looking for victims, it is not surprising that he often stops for a few drinks, drinking until he is barely too drunk to drink. ride his poor horse.

There are many pubs that claim he was a regular, but only one can be where he had his last drink.

The White Hart on Drury Lane certainly welcomed Dick Turpin, as an old Bailey statement in 1735 says: “Me and Richard (Dick) Turpin and Samuel Gregory, we met at the White Hart Inn at the upper end of Drury Lane, about five in the evening. ”

It is also rumored that he went there for his last drink before being hanged in 1739, although he was executed in York, which could be a fairy tale. Even if this rumor sounds slightly false, Turpin had some ties to a number of other London pubs.

He owned the Rose and Crown at Clay Hill, Enfield, in 1734 and was born at The Spaniards Inn in Hampstead.

A London pub also marks the beginning of its fall.

He had stolen a renowned horse called White Stocking because of his distinctive feet, and Turpin harnessed him to the Red Lion Inn in Whitechapel – where the horse was immediately recognized.

This sparked a series of events and he was eventually arrested and convicted of horse theft – rather than all the other heinous crimes he had committed – and sentenced to death.

