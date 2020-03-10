The London Pulse has the ambition to finish in the top four, according to Adean Thomas

% MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f11%

London Pulse wins first home victory at Copper Box Arena and now prepares for a decisive clash at Team Bath on Monday, March 16

Adean Thomas says the London Pulse has big ambitions this season

The London Pulse have the ambition to finish in the top four this season, according to Adean Thomas, who was the player of the game in his impressive win over the Celtic Dragons on Monday.

Pulse gave a perfect last room to seal one 69-38 big win against a Celtic Dragon affected by an injury in front of Sky Sports cameras.

Chiara Semple, Sigi Burger and a Thomas-inspired performance allowed the Capitals to move 3-0 for the season. Now they have won as many games this season as they did throughout 2019.

“I’m going to find the team,” Thomas told Sky Sports. “In our mind, we are in the top four places this year. Although most of the girls are from different countries, we are really working hard on training to make it work.”

“We worked on our weaknesses and came here to put him on the court to see how well we went. We did a great job today. We came out playing hard and came up with the win and just tell everyone that London Pulse is here to play.

1:55 Pulse coach Sam Bird says his team will travel to Bath full of confidence

Head coach Sam Bird believes his team will travel to the top of the Banquet table, confident after another impressive showing.

“We were flying tonight,” Bird said. “The team, the whole team. Again, I thought my defense was solid in the back and that Halimat Adio was also solid in the circle, an excellent unit of defense.”

“We’re a whole new team and just to see that improvement in a very short space of time, just to improve and improve and improve, let’s see what we can do, but I can’t ask for more for the moment.” “

And before his clash at the top of the table with Bath, Zog added: “Bath is definitely a very good team. They will bring it in and so do I. current. We look strong and can get there and really challenge. “

