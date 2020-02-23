[the-london-underground-stations-with-countries-in-their-names]

You may possibly have noticed that here at MyLondon we definitely really like the London Underground.

Why? Because it can be what helps make London, London. It truly is the heart of the cash and what the town revolves close to. It is really distinctive and absolutely steeped in fascinating heritage.

And what we really like are the names of our Underground stations – there are 270 with a lot more on the way and some of them are unusual.

As well as the rudest station names and the types named following animals, there are also a several named after nations around the world.

Get the most current visitors and journey information in your region of London under:

To assist you with your up coming pub quiz, here’s your up coming piece of London trivia.

Here are seven Tube, Overground, National Rail, London Tram and DLR stations which have countries in their names. Have we skipped any, do you believe?

one. Canada Water

two. Cyprus

three. Denmark Hill

four. East India





We have produced a Facebook group for persons who vacation on London’s bus, rail, Underground, Overground and DLR expert services. We will hold you educated about the hottest information that influences your everyday commute to get the job done, as perfectly as at the weekend. We are going to also allow you know in advance if there are any roadworks, railworks or closures you must know about, or if there are any problems on the city’s tube community. Be a part of the team below.

5. Lebanon Road

6. Turkey Road

seven. West India Quay