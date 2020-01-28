The long list of obscure names abandoned by Trump’s lawyer Robert Ray

Trump team lawyer Robert Ray presented a dazzling display of obscure and tenuous historical names in his remarks during the Senate impeachment trial on Monday.
Arguing that the accusation charges against Trump were not justified or in keeping with historical precedent, Ray cited everyone from baseball referee Bill Klem to political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville.
Here’s who Ray referred to, in order of appearance:
- Former representative Bill Cohen (R-ME)
- Former Caldwell Butler Representative (R-VA)
- Alexander Hamilton
- Charles Ruff (the White House lawyer who defended then President Bill Clinton from removal)
- Alexis de Tocqueville
- Former Representative Hamilton Fish Jr. (R-NY)
- Hamilton Fish (Member’s great-grandfather and Secretary of State to President Grant)
- Jeffrey A. Engel (Founding Director, Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University)
- Former President Gerald Ford
- Akhil Reed Amar (Professor, Yale Law School)
- Former President John F. Kennedy
- “Two of my teachers of Civil War and Reconstruction History in Princeton”
- Former Senator Edmund G. Ross (R-KS)
- “A citizen” whose tweet he saw
- Jonathan Turley (Witness and Republican professor investigating the impeachment, George Washington University Law School)
- Bill Klem (Major League Baseball Referee)
- Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in 1998
- Sen. Dale Bumpers (D-AR)
- Former President Abraham Lincoln