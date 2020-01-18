The long-lost Klimt can be found in the painting wall

Italian authorities have confirmed that a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt is hidden in the wall of an art gallery in Piacenza.

In December gardeners of Ricci Oddi Modern Art in Piacenza found the canvas, which was partially covered by a black garbage bag, while cleaning ivy from a wall.

Workers discovered the garbage bag after opening a small rusted metal door that exposed a cavity that had been covered by more than 30 cm of ivy, gallery owner Dario Gallinari told CNN in December.

The portrait, which shows a young woman with roughened cheeks and dark hair, disappeared from the gallery during a building renovation in 1997 and was probably stolen.

In a statement released on its website on Friday, the gallery said that experts had classified the painting as authentic.

The disappearance of the painting in 1997 was a mystery – its frame was found near the gallery’s skylight shortly after the painting’s disappearance, leading to speculation that the thieves had entered and left it.

A forgery of the painting, wrapped and mailed to a shamed politician, was confiscated by the authorities a month later, the Reuters news agency reported – adding another intrigue to the case.

However, the discovery of the painting on the wall suggests that work has never left the building, according to CNN subsidiary Sky TG24.

According to cultural director Jonathan Papamarenghi, “Portrait of a Lady” was second on the list of the most valuable works of art missing in Italy after Caravaggio’s work was stolen from a church in Sicily in 1969, Reuters reported.

The painting was part of a series of portraits of women painted by Klimt in the final years of his life, some of which were never completed.