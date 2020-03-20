The Long Publications Festival is postponed until November

Wakefield’s long class celebration has been postponed until November.

The week started early in June with the hope that a split could start, but things were moving so quickly that the clever and safe thing we could do was to move the festival to the end of the year. We have been working very quickly with our partners, playgrounds and artists, and currently the lottery will be held between 12th November – November, and the multi-hall party will be held on Saturday 14th.

We would like to thank all of our artists and teams who have been working so fast to secure the new day and many of us have already confirmed our line and all headlines, though it is certainly not expected. Be one or two changes. We’ll meet in the next few weeks to confirm the line and forums, but if we’re working on this now, let’s be together.

Of course, the health and well-being of our guests, staff, artists, partners and community has never been an easy call. All tickets will be valid but if you cannot make the new day, we will provide a refund.

We’re exploring ways to support our local creative community in our area through emergency artist fundraising plans and the release of a free winter to launch live music in the city.

Please check the website for confirmed band updates, we will update this post daily as actions are confirmed.

Thank you for your continued support of your kind message and Long section – it means the world to us.

Long section x ”

There is a post on the LD site that performs updates on the available artists.

