the-long-run-was-ordered-to-consider-a-dna-exam-within-thirty-times-to-come-across-out-if-she-is-eliza-reign’s-dad!

Following months of coming and going to court docket, the decide requested the rapper Potential to have a DNA check to figure out if he is definitely the father of the alleged newborn mother, Eliza Reign’s daughter.

The potential has evidently attempted to steer clear of taking the take a look at, but Eliza has not backed down and has ongoing to chase the rapper in court, she stands company that he is the toddler daddy!

In accordance to Bossip, the rapper was also ordered to disclose his income and economical investments within just the upcoming 10 times to ascertain his earnings.

Eliza also claims that she earns $ 19.five million a 12 months, but has not paid “a penny,quot to assistance the baby. The potential occasionally in social networks, alluded to Eliza lying about their relationship, despite the fact that he admits to acquiring slept with her in excess of the system of two a long time.

Then, within just the subsequent thirty day period, Long run will know no matter whether or not he has yet another youngster.