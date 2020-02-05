The longest and shortest London Underground routes you can take

Like much of the city it serves, the London Underground system has been built for many years by many different people.

This means that sometimes there seem to be few rhymes or reasons available to it.

Fortunately, we don’t have a network system like in the big planned cities of North America, just an exciting tangle of roads, alleys and underground tunnels.

It also means that the distance between stations on some metro lines varies enormously.

Read more

Related Articles

Some of these trips are almost completely unnecessary for a able-bodied person.

By the time you’ve crossed the gates, taken the escalators and waited for a train, and then done the same thing in reverse, you might as well be walking.

Here are the longest and shortest routes that can be taken.

The distances are taken from an access to information request made to TfL.

Shortest distance between stops

5) Northfields in South Ealing

The fifth shortest route between two stations is on the Piccadilly line.

Just under 380 meters of track separates the stations from Northfields and South Ealing. It’s so close in fact that you can see the platform from one another.

The walk between you would take nine minutes.

Unlike the other shortest distances on the list, these stations are not located in central London.

Commuters in the London Underground

4) From rue Cannon to the monument

The rest of the stations on this list are all in central London.

Long before TfL was a nod to city hall, various train lines, which later became part of the underground system, all ended in the city center.

This meant that there was, and still is, a particular density of stations in the central areas.

There are only 340 meters between Cannon Street and Monument stations on the District and Circle lines.

3) Mansion at Cannon Street

Interestingly, Cannon Street is sandwiched between two of the shortest underground routes.

As the main national railway station for people traveling through Kent and Sussex, it must of course be served by the underground for further journeys.

And we couldn’t exactly let the spacing of the rest of the line go to waste.

A District and Circle line train runs only 310 meters of track between Mansion House and Cannon Street.

They are so close that a Youtuber ran on the train and even won.

2) Charing Cross and embankment

He always had me before I got to know the region better.

Once you’ve walked in between, you realize that they should probably be the same station.

The Bakerloo and Northern lines both cover 270 meters between Embankment and Charing Cross.

Lots of trips you might as well do

(Image: Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images)

1) Covent Garden and Leicester Square

The shortest distance is between two stations on the Piccadilly line – Covent Garden and Leciester Square – just 250 meters.

The walk would take four minutes, but countless tourists were caught off guard, wasting the price of a fair and a few minutes to get the metro instead.

Honorable mention – Canada Water in Rotherhithe

With only 320 meters between the two stations, these two stations would have come fourth on the list above.

Unfortunately, they are on the London Overground network and if I had included them, I probably would have been heavily criticized by Tube nerds.

Longest distance between stops

5) Finchley Road and Baker Street

These two stations are served by the metropolitan line.

Beginning with a railway crossing north-west London, those who built the line opted for less frequent stations.

It was more profitable and also means that Finchley Road and Baker Street are just one of four pairs of Metropolitan Line stations on this list.

4) Chalfont & Latimer and Chorleywood

The fifth longest distance between two stations is – Chalfont & Latimer and Chorleywood.

The two, at the western end of the metropolitan line, are 3.43 km apart.

This piece of track also straddles two counties with the Chalfont & Latimer station being in Buckinghamshire and Chorleywood in Hertfordshire.

Distances between stations vary enormously

(Image: OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

3) Rickmansworth and Moor Park

These two stations are also on the metropolitan line right next to the previous two on the list.

3.49 km of track separate them.

Although served by the London Underground, both stations are located in Hertfordshire.

2) Heathrow Terminal 4 and Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3

Heathrow Terminal 4 is a bit odd as it is one of four London Underground stations with a single platform.

It was built to serve the new terminal and operates in a loop from the station serving terminals 2 and 3.

The distance between the two stations covered by 4.31 km of track.

Central Line is the longest overall line

1) Chesham and Chalfont & Latimer

The most distant distance between two consecutive stations is between Chesham and Chalfont & Latimer at a distance of 6.19 km.

It takes just under 10 minutes on the train from station to station.

But if you were going to walk, it would take an hour and a half.

In rural Buckinghamshire, Chesham is the farthest station from the capital, much closer to Milton Keynes than to the city of London.

Bonus fact – the longest uninterrupted trip you can take

The longest line on the London Underground is the center line at 54.9 km.

This means that the longest continuous trip you can make without changing is from Epping in Essex, to West Ruislip, to Hillingdon.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events taking place in London, give the MyLondon Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, and roads around the capital.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here and Instagram here.

Are there any stories you think MyLondon should cover? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

.