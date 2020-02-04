The longest-serving Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi dies at the age of 95

Daniel arap Moi, Kenya’s longest-serving leader, died at the age of 95 after being hospitalized for about a month.

Between 1978 and 1991, Moi chaired a single-party state in which multi-party democracy was only possible due to continued pressure from his country and Western donors.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his death on Tuesday morning, he described Moi as “a great African statesman”.

President Kenyatta has declared a period of national mourning to be decided.

During a 24-year reign, Moi initially enjoyed great support from the Kenyans after replacing the independence hero Jomo Kenyatta.

Speak with Face2faceAfricaJournalist Nduta Gweru reported Moi’s rise to power.

“After the death of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978. He was the vice president and took power for 90 days before the election, when he won the election in 1979,” said Gweru.

When a group of Kenyatta loyalists tried to put Moi down in a coup in 1981, it turned the proverbial new page.

“He made sure that we understood who was responsible. The news always started with what he did that day. He was not a tolerant leader, ”historian Lydia Muthuma told Al-Jazeera.

In the coming days, Kenyans will think about how Moi’s legacy has shaped the country since 2002.

“There have been mixed reactions because his term was complicated. He set up the notorious Nyayo and Nyati House torture chambers and monitored a number of serious human rights violations such as massacres, including the Wagalla and Garissa massacre, transplant cases, and the continued division of tribal politics.

“On the other hand, he is seen as someone who oversaw a stable country, and the fact that he peacefully surrendered power in 2002 has made him positive in the eyes of many people,” added Gweru.

Here are other leaders’ reactions:

My declaration on the death of President Daniel arap Moi: https://t.co/ky4DK03lrY

– Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 4, 2020

I would like to thank the family and friends of the former Kenyan President H.E. express my condolences. Daniel arap Moi, who passed away today. May his soul rest in peace.

– Abiy Ahmed Ali (@AbiyAhmedAli) February 4, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the Kenyan people, family and friends of former President Daniel Arap Moi after his death. The United States has been a friend and partner of Kenya for over 55 years and is at the Kenyans’ side during this period of mourning. pic.twitter.com/SslJb9xGGL

– U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya), February 4, 2020

Kwa niaba ya Serikali on Watanzania nakupa pole Mhe.Rais Uhuru Kenyatta on Wakenya wote kwa kuondokewa on Rais Mstaafu Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. Watanzania tutamkumbuka kwa uongozi wake mahiri, jitihada za kuimarisha uhusiano wetu in Kenya na kufufua Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki.

– Dr. John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP), February 4, 2020

President Daniel Arap Moi dies at the age of 95.

From humble beginnings and with a humble, submissive demeanor, President Moi emerged to become a skilful statesman!

His main legacy is to enable Kenya to transition peacefully to another leader.

Can rest in peace now.https: //t.co/MRcCuSHrBF

– Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@ kizzabesigye1) February 4, 2020

I am saddened by the death of the former President of Kenya, H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. On behalf of the British Government, I would like to express my deepest condolences to you. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the people of Kenya #RIPMoi

– Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottFCO), February 4, 2020