The Longest War Promo: Showtime’s Homeland Companion Documentary

The Longest War promo for Showtime’s Homeland companion documentary

Showtime has debuted a 1st-seem clip for the approaching aspect-length documentary The Longest War from Emmy-profitable director Greg Barker (Manhunt: The Inside of Tale of the Hunt for Bin Laden) that is performing as a companion piece to the remaining season of the hit espionage thriller series Homeland. The clip can be considered in the participant under!

The documentary seeks to unpack the CIA’s lengthy and morally complex record in the place of Afghanistan from the 1980s to the existing as a result of persuasive, initial-hand accounts of CIA officers and other U.S. crucial officials, among the them is previous CIA targeter Lisa Maddox, a area officer in the place who joined the intelligence local community immediately after witnessing the 9/11 assault on the Pentagon and now questions the success of America’s longest war.

The Longest War is govt produced by Homeland‘s Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon alongside Barker and Dian Becker, with Peter Bergen and Tresha Mabile hooked up as producers.

The attribute documentary is established to premiere on Showtime on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. EST next the penultimate episode of Homeland.