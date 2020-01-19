The Los Angeles 2020 Women’s March attracts thousands to downtown

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Thousands of people descended on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Women’s March, demanding that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women’s rights.

Participants initially gathered in Pershing Square, where a march to city hall began shortly after 10 a.m. The town hall gathering included a series of speeches and musical performances.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, was the first speaker. Other speakers were Mayor Eric Garcetti, representatives Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, lawyer Gloria Allred, transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

LEARN MORE: Immigrant woman heads historic Women’s March L.A.

Musical performers included singer at the Grammy Awards Seal and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

Similar marches were held in cities across the country, as they have been since 2017.

The Los Angeles March was organized by the Women’s March L.A. Foundation, which describes its mission as “continuing the important work of highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities and all human rights abuses”.

The foundation calls Women’s March L.A. “a non-partisan and inclusive market and all those who support women’s rights are welcome”

A few kilometers away, the One Life L.A. walk drew large crowds simultaneously. The annual six-year event, organized by the Catholic Church, was intended to celebrate the beauty and dignity of every human life.

Participants gathered at Placita Olvera and made their way to Los Angeles State Historic Park, led by Archbishop Jose Gomez.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.