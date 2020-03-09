The Los Angeles Rams’ New Brand Did Not Impress NFL Lovers on Twitter

A Los Angeles Rams helmet on the industry. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire through Getty)

Nevertheless the group hasn’t confirmed it is legit, an image of the Los Angeles Rams’ new brand that was shared on Reddit is legit, in accordance to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports activities.

Based on how folks have reacted, that isn’t essentially a good point.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is authentic. Which is the new brand. Views? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f

— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Teased by the staff earlier this thirty day period, the new logo appears to be like it could belong to LA’s other NFL group, the Chargers.

⏳ pic.twitter.com/MrbQF5BAR3

— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 7, 2020

LA chief functioning officer, Kevin Demoff exposed a re-design of the team’s brand and hues was coming in an open letter he wrote to supporters in January. “These features will tie to our deep roots in Los Angeles whilst also supplying a modern, modern appear that matches with our new, entire world-course home,” Demoff wrote. “We are thrilled to share all of this with you around the coming months and see our gamers operate out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel for the 1st time in our new uniforms as we kick off this upcoming era of Los Angeles Rams soccer.”

That period is not off to a very good begin:

The new Rams logo has a Trump combover. pic.twitter.com/5gCYqV5CLS

— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 8, 2020

The new Rams brand is embarrassing.

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 8, 2020

The new Rams brand appears like it’s from a tv set show about professional football and they did not have legal rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X

— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

The Rams’ new emblem and mascot: pic.twitter.com/0f4QzdVsYV

— Karen Howell (@karenehowell) March 8, 2020

Me soon after I noticed what the Los Angeles Rams new logo appears to be like like #RamsLogo pic.twitter.com/wErxupfwCG

— Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) March 9, 2020

I definitely do appreciate the Los Angeles Rams new emblem. I’m just not confident how it will all suit on their helmets, but I’m ready to give it a possibility. pic.twitter.com/0KcqJEjmoJ

— Germinator (@johngermany) March 9, 2020

