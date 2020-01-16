The lost station in the center of Croydon which you did not know existed

The Croydon town hall is a beautiful building in the center of Croydon, however, what once was not something many people know.

Croydon Central Station was originally opened in 1868 and extended a branch from New Croydon to Croydon Central.

For those of you who are thinking about where New Croydon is on Earth, listen.

New Croydon was the name given to the additional platforms added to East Croydon during the construction of the Victoria Line.

The center of Croydon was built in order to better connect East Croydon, because the station was considered too far from the bustle of the city center.

The Queen’s Gardens are located on the former site of Croydon Central Station

It was listed in an ammunition survey of the time as a station on Katharine Street, but it opened as a Croydon central station in 1868 after an apparent change of heart from those who built it.

The station, however, was largely unsuccessful due to limited traffic and customers complaining of poor service meant that it was not economically viable to remain open.

Despite the ideal location of stations in the city center, it was opened and closed several times between 1868 and 1890 because it was quicker to change to New Croydon to enter London.

Opening of the Croydon center in 1868

The station, which included a two-story mansion at the north end, closed for the last time in September 1890 and trains were cut at New Croydon.

Today, Croydon has two underground train stations, West Croydon, East Croydon.

The beautiful building that stands today in place of the old central station of Croydon is the town hall of Croydon built by Charles Henman in 1896.

The land where Croydon Central Station once stood was said to have been sold for £ 11,500 in 1890.

.