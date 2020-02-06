The Lost Stoned Pandas announce double album

Pete Bingham from Sendelica collaborates with former Curved Air violinist Paul Sax for a mysterious project called The Lost Stoned Pandas. Double LP Tune In … Turn On … Get Panda’d will be available on 30 March through Fruits De Mer.

The psychedelic prog band was born from a conversation between Pete Bingham of Welsh space rockers Sendelica and Prog writer / musician Kris Needs while making the Sendelica / The Orb collaboration EP, Windmill in 2019.

Tune In … Turn On … Get Panda’d was recorded in Wales in July 2019 and includes Panda Paul (ex-Curved Air) on violin, Panda Chris on electronics (ex-Space Ritual), Panda Jack on drums ( Sendelica), Panda Kate on cello and Panda Glenda on bass (Sendelica). The recordings were mixed by Panda Colin, Panda Marc (Astralasia) and Panda Pete, and make their way through bliss, ethnic rhythms and space rock.

The album can be ordered in advance via the Fruits De Mer website.

(Image credit: press)