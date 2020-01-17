The Louisiana Education Board selects a body to lead the search for a new superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s nationwide public school board began searching for a new school principal on Thursday, shortly after members took their oath of office for their new term of four years.

A headhunter company could be set up before the end of the month.

The state’s longtime head of education, John White, announced last week that he was leaving in mid-March.

The eleven-member Board of Elementary and Secondary Education agreed on Thursday to form a four-member jury that nominates candidates for the superintendent, recommends minimum qualifications and determines a decision-making process.

The work of the search team will be discussed at the regular monthly board meeting from January 28-29.

The Louisiana Headmaster monitors and sets policies for more than 700,000 public students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.

White was a strong supporter of charter schools and helped create a taxpayer-funded voucher program that sent students to private schools and monitored revision of accountability and school grade efforts. During his tenure, Louisiana high school graduation rates and student performance on other national metrics and tests have improved.

In the educational rankings, however, the state lags behind the national average.

White will resign effective March 11.

The superintendent has often been at odds with Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who is allied with teacher unions and traditional public school principals and objects to the expansion of charter schools, the voucher program, and some accountability measures advocated by White.

In his monthly radio show on Wednesday, Edwards said that White’s exit “gives us the opportunity to really view Louisiana public education (and make decisions about what it should look like in the future).”

However, the governor’s influence on decision making can only go so far.

The training committee hires the superintendent, and Edwards has only three mandates on that committee. The remaining eight elected members were supported by business associations that regularly conflict with unions and who support many of White’s priorities as superintendent.

Edwards said he would speak to board members and look for a “champion in education” in the superintendent’s work.

When he left White, Edwards thanked him for his service, but admitted, “I didn’t shed a tear.”