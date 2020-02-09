The Louvre opens the blockbuster Leonardo show for all night life

The Louvre announced today that on its final opening days, the exhibition will be open all night and also during the day on Friday, February 21, Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23. – AFP picture

PARIS, February 9th – You have nothing to do around 4am on a weekend in Paris at the end of February?

How about a (free) visit to the exhibition of the Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci in the Louvre in Paris, which critics have celebrated as the most important exhibition of his works in years?

The Louvre announced today that on its final opening days, the exhibition will be open all night and also during the day on Friday, February 21, Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.

“It is a unique opportunity for visitors to see or see all these works by this genius of the Renaissance in a special atmosphere at night,” said Jean-Luc Martinez, head of the Louvre, to the Journal du dimanche newspaper.

Admission is free, but an online reservation from this Tuesday is mandatory. Over 30,000 tickets will be won.

The goal is to “tell everyone again that this museum is for everyone,” added Martinez.

The exhibition, which opened in late October, is 500 years after Leonardo’s death in the historic town of Amboise in the Loire Valley on May 2, 1519.

It comprises 162 works, including loans from Queen Elizabeth II of the UK. From the Royal Collection, the British Museum, the Hermitage of Saint Petersburg and the Vatican.

Leonardo’s most famous work, the Mona Lisa, which, although in the Louvre, the organizers decided to stay in their usual exhibition space to avoid overcrowding.

The other notable no-show is the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold when it raised $ 450 million at a Christie auction in 2017.

The painting, the authenticity of which has been questioned by some experts, is now mysterious, since it has not been seen in public since the record-breaking sale.

Occasionally there have been rumors that it may appear at the exhibition, but so far not. – AFP

