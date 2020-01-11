Loading...

The Lovely Eggs: new single / video, album and April tour – news eggstravaganza

Over the past two years, The Lovely Eggs have been sitting back and watching how England and the rest of the planet slowly eat themselves up. Their new album “I am Moron” (released on April 3 on Egg Records) is the result of their observations, a relentless analysis of a modern culture that brings the world to its knees. ‘This Decision’ is the first taste of that new album – an outright attack on greed and mindless consumerism and a fierce defense of a no-nonsense lifestyle they have chosen to pursue.

“This decision” goes beyond recording the spirit of Brexit Great Britain. It is about choice and the lack of choice in society. This decision is all mine. Is the? “For the video, we wanted something with the pedal to the cooling floor,” explains front woman Holly Ross. “The song is pretty intense, so we wanted something that would fit in with that and take a pop into the idiotic ruthless capitalist culture that we surround today.”

“I am Moron” is the successor of their critically acclaimed 2017 album “This is Eggland.” It is their second album, co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala) and continues their journey through Eggland to the unknown.

During their 13-year career, The Lovely Eggs have embraced insulation. Both metaphorically and geographically, the couple have chosen to avoid the social conventions of normal life and devote their bond and their lives to the pursuit of what feels right. The Lovely Eggs operate from their hometown of Lancaster and are lonely pioneers and self-proclaimed kings of idiocy. The Lovely Eggs works in an industry that has money, success and nepotism as its currency. They call everything fake and plastic about the music industry and demand that you re-evaluate their conditions. They are undoubtedly the most real band in Great Britain and operate in a world where authenticity is hard to find. They have also spent more time blocking the Working Tax credit hotline than any other band in the world.

“I Am Moron” was recorded by the band in Lancaster (“The Twin Peaks of Northern England”) between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home. During the recording, Lancaster Musicians Co-op was threatened with closure, so the band stopped their album to fight the eviction. As the band wrote the album, they became fascinated by the Mars One program – a global project that aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Applicants are offered a one-way ticket to never see the earth again. This fascinated Holly and David drew parallels between this mission and their own isolation as a band.

Catch The Lovely Eggs live in April 2020 for the “I am Moron” UK album tour:

April 2020

Thur 9 The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 10 The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds * SOLD OUT *

Saturday 11 The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Sun 12 The Bullingdon, Oxford

Mon 13 The Fleece, Bristol

Tues 14 The Loft, Southampton

Wed 15 The Portland Arms, Cambridge * SOLD OUT *

At 16 Komedia, Brighton

Fri 17 The Garage, London

Sat 18 Gorilla, Manchester * SOLD OUT *

May 2020

Fri 1 The Mash House, Edinburgh

Sat 2 CCA, Glasgow

