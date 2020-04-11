The lover spends time with Pulkit the Emperor during the masterpiece lockdown; Says COVID-19 is crazy about the contract

The lockdown period of 7 days is almost over, which is good news, although the threat of COVID-1१ is not yet over. While most of the celebrities in Quarantine are spending quality time with their families, the madman actress Kriti Kharbanda boyfriend is having a tough time hanging out with Pulkit Samrat.

Both live in the same building and spend time together. Talking about how they were holding him in lockdown, the actress told the Mumbai Mirror, “We have decided to stay in the same building to dodge the traffic, but I am grateful to be with him now. I cannot imagine how other couples who are not living together should deal with lockdown.” The actress said that the two of them had a fight now, playing board games, dumb birds and antics. Not elect.

While most of us are on lockdown। 16th, Kriti Kharbanda has been in quarantine for over a month now. Last month, the actress returned from Delhi, where she attended an engagement party with Pulkit’s brother. Coincidentally, the actress caught a cold and a cough after the trip, which scared her COVID-19. Speaking about it, the actress shared, “I thought it was best to not have the symptoms because of the mixture. I was scared because I had contracted the virus but at that time test kits were not available in the country, and I had no fever, doctors kept me away myself. And advised to monitor my symptoms. I went crazy for the first three days, then I felt good. “Actress He further added that the meditation helps all cintasamga deal.

