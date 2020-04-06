The Low Cost of Oil Recovery and the Challenge of New Challenges in Coronavirus Infection

A couple of years ago, President Trump had blamed oil shortages as a victory for American consumers, and used his position to try to keep them. “Good for the consumer, the price of oil goes down!” sent a message on March 9.

But while the new coronavirus has brought almost the global economy to a halt, it has also helped lead to the collapse of oil prices that have forced Trump to turn around and attempt to raise prices. In recent days, he has threatened to impose a tariff on oil imports, calling on Saudi Arabia and Russian leaders to persuade them to stop supplying supplies and to urge his government to find ways to buy oil.

The question now is how far Trump is willing to go to fight back. On Friday, he brought top US oil and gas leaders to the White House for a private meeting with senior members of the government and Republican senators. “We will take care of our energy business,” he told the White House on Saturday. But getting involved is dangerous. Helping others in the local oil industry can hurt others, as well as expensive jobs in the losers. Fighting back from abroad can ruin old allies and spread chaos in the Middle East. And whatever actions the White House can do, there will be positive consequences to fight climate change.

The current industrial crisis is the result of two factors: a decline in demand thanks to a decline in coronavirus activity in economic activities and increased profits from the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Reduced demand is easy to understand: the industry is out of work, airlines are not flying high and people are home. What is even more complicated is supply: talks between OPEC + members, the most powerful oil-producing countries in the world, fell on March 6 as Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to reach an agreement on reducing oil production. Instead, the two countries, the world’s second and third largest oil producers, have announced that they will increase supply, further eroding prices.

Finding the pros and cons of a problem in the oil market at the same time is difficult, and challenging. Fatih Birol, president of the International Energy Agency at a meeting of the Atlantic Parliament online on March 26. “This is likely to produce some results for years to come.”

In the United States, the direct problems are the lives of energy companies and the unemployment rate of nearly half a million people working. There is now an infinite supply gap between the price to pump oil in the home and the price paid for in the market. Developers in Texas, which have experienced a surge in recent years, require oil to trade nearly $ 50 per barrel to break even on a new well, according to research from the Dallas Fed. Oil prices in Texas have fallen below $ 20 per barrel in recent weeks. The oil companies have filled up their oil refineries, which is a major downfall once they have cleared space. Deborah Byers, president of US & NAN’s EY, says.

Trump and his agents on Capitol Hill are well aware of the problem: a variety of presidential supporters in the industry are on the line and hiring those whose job is concentrated in red states like Texas, North. Dakota and Louisiana. In addition to employees working directly in the industry, many rely on them to support the region’s economy in the oil and gas fields. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, told Trump ahead of the White House conference. If no action is taken, “we’ll see bankruptcy at a level this country hasn’t seen in decades,” Cruz said.

Trump has proposed a variety of strategies to help. Initially, he tried to order the United States to buy $ 3 billion worth of oil for Petroleum Resources, an idea that Congress has ignored. Last Saturday, he doubled the oil import tax. The most important thing is that he talks via telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to try to pressure him to negotiate. (The two sides initially agreed to discuss the possibility of reducing supplies at the OPEC + emergency meeting Monday, which was later postponed to April 9). “We’re going to get our energy back,” Trump told the leaders of the agencies gathered at the White House on Friday “I’m with you 1000%.”

Among the players who attended Trump’s meeting last week were senior executives from some of the biggest players in the US oil industry, including leaders of major oil companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron and I independent providers like Visual Products. But for all the concerns in the oil and gas industry, its leaders do not agree on how to solve the problem. Many small enterprises, who are facing serious threats and could lose money in the coming months, desperately need any help, even if it means government intervention such as collecting taxes. Large players with more money are reluctant to push such measures, knowing they can wait for it. The American Petroleum Institute, the largest coalition of industrialists, wrote a letter to Trump last week opposing tax cuts.

Even lower oil prices have brought down national insecurity and concern over land issues. Low oil prices will lead to expanding fiscal deficits in many developing countries, from Ecuador to Oman. This reduced spending will almost certainly exacerbate the problems these countries are facing in the fight against Coronavirus. The future of developing countries may be similar to that of the president who proclaimed “First America” ​​as the title of his administration, but what has shaped the U.S. foreign policy since President Franklin Roosevelt and Trump is no different. In recent weeks, the government has used low oil prices to exert pressure on enemies such as Iran and Venezuela.

Greater concerns about the region’s long-term viability could be an impact on the Middle East, where the United States continues to maintain tens of thousands of troops. Iraq’s budget for oil, the cost for oil producing countries to balance the budget, is $ 60 per barrel, according to the International Monetary Fund. Birol said that revenue alone will not be enough to pay the workers’ salaries, which is critical for the country’s well-being, “Birol said, noting that 90 percent of the country’s revenue is oil.

In recent years, Republicans in the government, including Trump, have spoken in detail about America’s entry into the Middle East as an attempt to save oil. In a meeting with oil executive leaders on Friday, at least one Republican suggested Saudi Arabia be an oil producer, and its threats to American jobs could change that long-term strategy. Dan Sullivan, Alaska’s Republican, in the White House on Friday said, “We have troops that have been defending Saudi Arabia for decades.” We “have some laws that can change that if they don’t start cooperating.”

The one issue that has caused controversy in the White House administration’s approach to the unlikely one is in Trump’s mind: climate change. Democrats have opposed Trump’s efforts to include support for the oil and gas industry’s economic equilibrium, and climate activists have interrupted Trump’s White House conference. Politically, on the other hand, the world needs to rid itself of oil to avoid climate change in the years to come, yet Trump’s ambition is to grow and harness the industry. Oil price fluctuations in recent weeks may have weakened the issue of oil stocks, accelerating this change. Alternatively, lower oil prices could reduce the economic cost to reduce emissions.

Either way, analysts say that any support Trump can provide to the industry may help avoid bloodshed in the near future, but the long-term writing is on the wall: the industry needs to change or missing.

