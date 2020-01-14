Tight end of LSU Thaddeus Moss celebrates after touching down in the third quarter of the College Football Playoffs national championship game against Clemson on Monday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

January 14 (UPI) – LSU took first place in college football on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans with a 42:25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers won the program’s first national title since 2007. Clemson, the defending CFP champion, has been denied the third championship in the past four years.

“I’m just so happy for everyone,” said Orgeron. “I grew up wanting to become head coach of the LSU. I’m just so happy for the people of Louisiana and this soccer team.”

LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow completed 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. His fourth touchdown throw of the game, a 4-yard goal against Thaddeus Moss, broke the NCAA FBS records for touchdown passes and touchdowns for which he was responsible.

“This is an incredible moment for our program, for Baton Rouge and Louisiana,” said Burrow. “We came down 17-7 and never flinched.”

Burrow added 14 Carries for 58 yards and a bottom score. The broad receiver Ja’Marr Chase was his favorite destination of the day, catching up with nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

The LSU, which runs back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 16 runs, has a team height of 110 yards. Wideout Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 106 yards.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who started the championship game with a 25-0 record with the Tigers, passed 234 yards as an 18-of-37-year-old. He scored 49 yards and scored 10 rushes. Travis Etienne recorded 15 carry operations for 78 yards and a touchdown.

After both sides traded punches in the early stages of the first quarter, Lawrence prevailed 7-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run to 6:34. Two drives later, Burrow responded with a 52-yard punch to Chase tying 7-7 as the national title game shifted to the second quarter.

Clemson secured himself early in the second frame after B.T. a two-digit lead. Potter’s 52-yard field goal and a 36-yard touchdown from Wideout Tee Higgins. The LSU’s 17: 7 deficit was the first time that the Tigers were 10 points or more behind this season.

The next time the Tigers had possession, Burrow responded to Chase with a 56-yard pass and was the first to prevail on the 3-yard line from Clemson. On the third descent, Burrow met a goalkeeper from three meters away to reduce the deficit of the LSU with 9:17 in the second quarter to 17-14.

Burrow’s 3-yard touchdown run triggered the LSU outbreak with 21 unanswered points, giving the Tigers a 28-17 half-time lead.

Etienne ran a 3-yard score on Clemson’s first possession in the second half. After a successful two-point conversion, Clemson followed the LSU 28-25.

Burrow gave the LSU a 35-25 lead with a 4-yard touchdown pass toward the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Burrow connected to Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 24-yard score, which gave the Tigers a comfortable advantage of 42-25.

In search of an unlikely comeback towards the end of the last round, Lawrence made a 7-yard run to seal Clemson’s defeat.