The LSU championship run earned the university $ 200 million in free advertising

BATON ROUGE – The LSU has grossed more than $ 200 million in free advertising in the seven weeks that the university football team ended its record-breaking perfect season.

Analysts from Joyce Julius and Associates, an analysis firm in Ann Arbor, Michigan, put the numbers together this week. It was found that the LSU was mentioned 150,061 times in television, internet and print media from December 1 to January 21.

The chatter – usually on the front pages of newsprint or leading television news and the takeover of digital publications everywhere – exceeded $ 200 million if the reach had been bought through traditional advertising, researchers said.

Joyce Julius and Associates together named the LSU from across the country when they shared the data with the WBRZ on Wednesday.

Joyce Julius and Associates is a sponsorship analytics company that specializes in measuring the scope of sponsorship across all forms of media.

But that’s not all – LSU was number 1 this season in social media interactions. In December, another company found that there was more talk about the LSU soccer team online than any other team.

This season there is also real money on the table: the university will pay high royalties for goods sold. After the previous two championships after the 2003 and 2007 seasons, the university generated approximately $ 1,000,000 in royalties collected each year from the title equipment. In 2020, the school not only wants to reach this mark, but to surpass it.

“From a brand perspective, we’re at an all-time high,” said LSU Marketing Professor Tommy Karam.

The LSU announced earlier this week that applications from prospective students also increased during the championship run.

At Joyce Julius and Associates, analysts said the data itself also set records: “The exposure numbers that we calculated for the LSU soccer team are the largest that we have seen in college athletics,” said Jeremy Creutz, director or sponsorship Analytics.

“It was the perfect storm for LSU football from the SEC championship game to the Heisman Trophy ceremony to the National Championship Game that ended in the White House. These are some of the key events that are all generating great national reporting, “Creutz told WBRZ.

