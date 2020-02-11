The LSU hires the long-time NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan

February 11 (UPI) – The LSU has hired long-time NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to succeed Joe Brady as a passing game coordinator.

Tiger’s coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the assignment on Tuesday morning during an interview at the From the bank Radio broadcast over 104.5 ESPN. According to sources, Sports Illustrated Linehan signed a two-year contract worth nearly $ 800,000 a year.

Linehan will work with Tigers’ offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who helped the LSU achieve the best college football offensive last season.

“Let’s face it, we have a great package here,” said Orgeron. “We will continue to do the things that we know how to do here.

“I think Steve Ensminger coped very well with this crime. He will help Steve with the third down game planning and red zone and maybe call a third down zone, a red zone. We will see how he and Steve work. I think it will be a great combination. “

The Carolina Panthers hired Brady as an offensive coordinator in January. Linehan, 56, was an offensive position trainer and offensive coordinator for various college football programs before being appointed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2002. He worked at Idaho, UNLV, Washington and Louisville before moving to the NFL coach.

Linehan left the Vikings after the 2004 season to become an offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. From 2006 to 2008 he was head coach of the St. Louis Rams. He also acted as an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Linehan’s Cowboys Offensive ranked 22nd in points in 2018, before being released by the NFC East franchise in 2019.

The Tigers host the University of Texas at San Antonio in their first game of the 2020 season on September 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Myles Brennan, Peter Parrish, Max Johnson and T.J. Finley are the remaining quarterbacks on the LSU list after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow left for the 2020 NFL draft. Brennan is the front runner for Burrow.

“He was patient and we think he’s very talented,” Orgeron said of Brennan.