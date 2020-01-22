The LSU Lakes rehabilitation project is proceeding according to plan

BATON ROUGE – According to the proposed schedule, the LSU Foundation is driving the project to restore the lakes.

On Tuesday morning, the group selected two engineering offices as project consultants.

“From a technical point of view, it’s a very complex project,” said Rob Stuart of the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation.

Brailsford and Dunlavey as well as CSRS jointly advise the foundation on the implementation of the 2016 BRAF master plan.

“Much of this will be putting together a design and describing exactly how to design and build the project, and second, how we will do our work in a specific order in terms of the funds available,” said Stuart.

Both companies have already worked with LSU, particularly with Nicholson Gateway.

“Much of it is just above the surface. A lot of the engineering has to be done on the lakes. A big part of our whole process involved the technical skills of the company and the company.” Both have excellent technical skills. “

The project, which will rehabilitate the lakes and greatly improve the landscape architecture, is expected to cost $ 50 million. Funding was secured by half a dozen organizations, including BREC, LSU and the state.

The companies will also present a plan for how the finances will be allocated.

“We really need to make the project much more comprehensive before the legislature comes,” added Stuart.

The LSU wants the companies to have a solid plan on how to continue the project until spring.