The LSU students had to make up for two days of classes that were missed due to the national championship

BATON ROUGE – According to the LSU, the students have to make up for the two days off for the national championship.

The registry office sent the following message to the students on Friday morning:

Due to the cancellation of classes on January 13th and 14th for the national championship, the university will hold two follow-up courses to ensure that the spring semester reaches the minimum number of required teaching days. The makeup days take place on two Saturdays: January 25th and February 8th. This enables the LSU to catch up on the days without affecting the Carnival holidays or the spring break.

(The changes listed in this message do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The Law Center will inform students directly about makeup courses. In the meantime, law students should contact the Dean’s Office with any questions.)

The make-up day for Monday, January 13, is Saturday, January 25.

The makeup course day for Tuesday, January 14th is Saturday, February 8th.

The courses take place at the same time and place where they normally take place, unless the students are explicitly informed otherwise.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may need documentation to miss the makeup days, and students who need guidance on how to get appropriate documentation should contact student advocacy and accountability (Tracy Blanchard, Tblanch@lsu.edu, or Alyssa Jacobs, Anzalone1@lsu.edu).

The cancellations on January 13 and 14 will also affect the study and registration calendar. Please note the following new deadlines.

Monday, January 27th

This is the last date on which 90% of university fees are reimbursed.

This is the deadline for abandoning courses without the “W” mark. The deadline ends at 4.30 p.m.

This is the last day that courses are added. The deadline for entries is 4.30 p.m.

This is the last date for changes from regular to pass / fail.

This is the last date to move from UCFY to a senior college or from one senior college to another.

This is the last day to switch from credit to audit.

This is the last time the guidelines for the exclusion of school grades for spring courses are called.