Coach Ed Orgeron has found a replacement for Joe Brady’s previous position with the LSU Tigers.

The team hired Scott Linehan as the next passing game coordinator.

According to Sports Illustrated, the former head coach of the St. Louis Rams and offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys will sign a two-year contract worth around 800,000 a year.

Brady left the Tigers almost a month ago, and Linehan’s extensive experience with a variety of coaches should come in handy as he works with the LSU Tigers.

His background as a college coach speaks for itself. In three years as an offensive coordinator for Louisville, his crimes averaged 406.5 meters per game.

Although Linehan has big shoes to fill when he took up Brady’s previous role, his track record proves he’s up to the task.