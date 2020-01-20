The Mac Miller mural appears in the rapper’s hometown and coincides with the release of the new album

On the occasion of the publication of the late rapper’s first posthumous album, a new mural with Mac Miller was published in Pittsburgh.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found unavailable on September 7, 2018 at noon at his home in San Fernando Valley. His death was confirmed as an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

On Friday January 17th, the Mac Miller estate released “Circles,” the rapper’s first album since his death. At the same time as it was released, an audition and pop-up gallery was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in his honor.

Part of the celebration was the unveiling of a new rapper mural by artist Jeremy Raymer on the corner of James Street and East Ohio Street in Deutschtown.

In an interview with Next Pittsburgh, Raymer said that although the rapper had some painted honors that had already appeared, he wanted to do something “different”.

“It’s like a three-quarter profile view, a typical” distant view “that I enjoy doing in my work. It’s like putting a cap on the city of Pittsburgh,” he said of his creation.

See Raymer’s tribute below:

Raymer’s other works include a Roberto Clemente mural in East Deutschtown, a huge Homer Simpson painting on a shipping container in Lawrenceville, and a magneto mural on the strip.

Elsewhere, a new Beatles mural was unveiled in the seaside resort of New Brighton, a few meters from the old Tower Ballroom, where the band played several times in the 1960s.

The historic piece of art, open to the public on Sunday (September 1), is located in the Victoria Quarter of New Brighton and, according to Explore Liverpool, has enormous cultural, musical and historical significance.

Meanwhile, Mac Miller fans have asked Eminem to release his new album on the same day as the Pittsburgh rapper’s first posthumous release.