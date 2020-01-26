Many nutrition professionals, including dietitians, have a good idea that macronutrients should target most people. This goal as a percentage of total daily calories would be 45% to 60% carbohydrates, 15% to 25% protein and 20% to 35% fat.

But in recent years, when a large number of specialized diets such as keto and carbohydrates have gained momentum, more people have adjusted these proportions to what they think fits better with their desired goals, such as weight loss.

This raises the question: are macros worth the mess or should we adhere to established guidelines?

What exactly are macronutrients?

“They are carbohydrates, proteins and fats that the body needs in large quantities for growth and development,” says Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of “Finally full, finally slim.” In fact “macro” is a Greek word meaning “large”. Every gram of carbohydrates and proteins contains roughly four energy calories, while one gram of fat contains nine calories. What is not a macronutrient?

“Vitamins and minerals are micronutrients because they are needed in smaller amounts,” Young explains.

A macro-centric diet shifts the focus from total calories to the proportions of spent carbohydrates, proteins and fats, and in turn places more importance on where calories come from. This can vary greatly depending on which diet plan an individual holds. For example, those who adhere to a keto diet can get 60% to 80% of their calories from fat and only 5% to 10% from carbohydrates, which is a big contrast to standard dietary advice.

The protein-forward Paleo diet can bring the percentage of daily calories from protein up to 30% or more. An endurance athlete can increase his carbohydrate intake to the point where it reaches up to 70% of total calories. And with the diet known as carb-cycling, people adjust their carbohydrate intake for a week or month with low (5% to 10%), medium (40%) and high (60%) carbohydrates.

What’s the matter with all that playing with macro numbers? It all comes down to adjusting macros for a focused purpose, whether it’s weight loss or improved athletic performance. A person who wants to absorb extra fat-free mass can choose a larger piece of chicken to absorb the percentage of calories they get from proteins.

Those with fat-forward keto believe that the focus on dietary fats instead of carbohydrates makes the body more efficient at burning fat, decreases appetite and cuts the waist better.

“Much of this comes down to people following current dietary trends,” says Young.

Although there is a lot of anecdotal evidence around social media about the success of certain macro ratios, we usually lack long-term studies to determine the impact of major fluctuations in macronutrients on our health and weight loss efforts.

“It is important to remember that drastic changes in macronutrient intake are difficult for most people to sustain in the long term,” Young notes.

She adds that the established macro guidelines are what most people go back to because they are easier to follow and offer more flexibility. The concern when people regularly change their macro intake is that this can lead to frequent weight fluctuations and recent research shows that the stress on the body can increase the risk of premature death. And in the Ardennes offensive, what you eat is just as important as where your macros come from.

A recent study in the JAMA journal found that people lost about the same amount of weight on a low-fat, carbohydrate-rich diet over a one-year period as on a macro-ratio diet more to fat than carbohydrates for so long because diets focused on whole foods instead of processed foods.

The tricky thing about macronutrients is that the amount you have to eat can vary drastically from person to person. For example, a seated person will probably need a macro ratio that is not as strongly focused on carbohydrates as a full-time endurance athlete. Some may thrive on getting a higher percentage of calories from proteins, while others always feel defeated by this diet strategy. For this reason, it is a good idea to meet a registered dietitian to find out which macro adjustments work best for you and will be sustainable in the long term.

“And it’s always a good idea to move slowly into macro shifts,” Young adds. Expect a bit of trial and error while you adjust macros. From now on there is no good answer to what your macros should look like.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter from nutrition experts, designed to provide readers with up-to-date and accurate health and nutrition information.