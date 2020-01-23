The Mada app from BC grad offers users stylish power

We’ve all experienced it. You have a large meeting or a date within a few hours and do not know what to wear. It doesn’t matter how many great pieces you have in your wardrobe, sometimes it still feels like the right choice is impossible.

Madison Semarjian had certainly been there. The 22-year-old graduate from Boston College was in her freshman year when she emphasized an outfit.

“One of my best friends has always had good fashion advice and says to go along with what makes you feel like you are,” she said. “And I had the idea to translate that into an app. Because the best clothes are not necessarily the ones that are most fashionable, they are the ones that make you feel good. “

To that end, she started developing the smartphone app “Mada” – creating a business plan and building a team of data scientists and computer engineers, and helping pitch fashion retail giants to become app sellers. The result of the efforts of this ambitious young woman? Mada has just been launched on Apple this week, with over 4 million product options from 2,600 partners, including Nordstrom and Macy’s.

January 23, 2020 – Boston College graduate and entrepreneur Madison Semarjian. Photo Leigh Murphy, courtesy public relations of the Krupp Group

January 23, 2020 – A screenshot of the new Mada fashion app. Photo courtesy of the public relations of the Krupp Group

January 23, 2020 – A screenshot of the new Mada app from Madison Semarjian. Photo courtesy of the public relations of the Krupp Group



The easiest way to think of Mada is as a kind of Tinder for clothing; the app offers you looks, ideas and inspiration, and you swipe to accept or reject the looks. As you sweep, the app uses both a 10-question survey you’ve already completed and machine learning to find out more about your preferences, and perfect its Custom Styling option that complements your style in terms of brands , styles and prices.

“Many other styling apps I’ve found in the process where Mada uses customer segments or group demographics to try and suggest what to wear or buy,” she said. “Mada is different because it uses your own answers, so it has an authentic understanding of your unique style.”

And it’s not all about hyping one-size-fits trends. “Lime green does not look good on everyone,” she laughed. “The purpose of this is to give people the ability to easily choose what they wear in a way that is best for them.”

Another element that I really appreciate about the app is that it not only tells you that you have to buy things – it can be used just as easily to find inspiration in your existing wardrobe.

“We show you an outfit that looks like something in your closet, and launch an idea there. Or let’s say I have a first date on Friday night and I want some help with taking it off or buying. If you don’t have it and you want it, Mada is a universal shopping cart, so you can also get all products there. “

Madison is just the kind of “she-preneur.” I love champion and encourage more – a woman just outside college who has made something to make our days a little easier, supports an individual style and has built a business from scratch.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like that,” she said. As for her being new to the biz world, she sees it as an advantage in the industry. “I have seen my age as a plus in many ways,” she said. “I don’t have an insider’s perspective – I’m not afraid to reach people, try new things and I don’t see the same obstacles.”

You can download Mada in the Apple App Store or at themadaapp.com.