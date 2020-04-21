The Magic Gang shares personalized love songs written for fans separated by coronavirus

The Magic Gang shared a series of personalized love songs written by the band for fans who separate from loved ones during the lockout.

Posting a challenge on social media, the group wrote a series of short songs for those who may not be close to partners, friends or family due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The idea of ​​writing love songs on behalf of fans arose when we talked about ways we could do something positive,” the group said.

“We obviously can’t play performances for people, and we have a lot of free time, so we thought that writing love songs on behalf of others would help bring people closer together – especially those who divorced their sweetheart.

“It’s not so much, but if it smiles at someone’s face or distracts them from their current state of affairs, then it’s worth it.” Listen to some of the songs below.

One of the songs “To Mazie, from Ben” includes the lyrics: “I can’t be with you because of the current situation. But I will gladly think of such dates in an empty movie theater.”

The Magic Gang release their second album “Death Of The Party” in August. The album was due to be released in May but was pushed back to August 21 because of a delay associated with the coronavirus.

Back in February, the band shared their new single, Think, with their new material after their 2018 self-titled debut album.