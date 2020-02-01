“The Magic Language of Others”: A Korean-American treatise that will destroy stereotypes

“The present is the revenge of the past,” said E.J. Koh opens her memoir, “The Magic Language of Others,” which was released last month. “There is a Korean belief that you were born the parent of the one who hurt you the most.”

The magic language of others, by E.J. Koh.

214 pages

LEAD HOUSE BOOKS, non-fiction.

This is heavy stuff from a young woman who writes about her own family, but then Koh has a lot to digest in her history of generation trauma and growing up in America without parents. When the book ends with a touch of forgiveness, her lyrical prose led the reader from the horrors of her own suicidal thoughts in her youth to her grandmother who survived the Jeju Island massacre in South Korea.

“The Magical Language of Others” is never funky or uncomfortable in an entertaining way, which makes good memories: Help us to understand different trips in the vast sea on which we all float. While writing memoirs is becoming increasingly popular, the challenge for authors remains to play universal chords with experiences that are basically very personal.

As a Korean at a relatively young age, how did Koh know that her life story could be worth remembering? And how could she avoid the curse of the memoir, the danger of self-absorption?

“In contrast to an autobiography, I think a memory can be saved in a few years because of its brevity and incompleteness,” says Koh, who has published a collection of poems and is doing her doctorate at the University of Washington.

“My childhood experiences may be unique, but the emotions are universal. I always knew whether or not I could articulate it at the time of writing that I had to complete the book. Believe it or not, I told myself I had to do it. “

When Koh was 15, her father was offered a lucrative job in Seoul, and her parents returned to their home country. Due to the stereotypes of Asian self-sacrifice, her parents gave up their teenage daughter and son – “better to pay for their children than to stay with them” – to enjoy a more comfortable life in Seoul, all “convinced of one high back through a splendid life “. Koh and her brother were alone for the next seven years and had to educate each other during their formative years.

Koh fought depression and went through school dazed. She regularly received letters from her mother, which came from a foreign country and were written in childish Korean (“Mom is so good”). The sense of guilt that comes from these missions eventually moves Koh towards reconciliation.

Such deep insight into family relationships takes courage, and some readers may wonder how much Koh was concerned about the reactions of their families and the Korean-American community. A bad motivation for writing a paper is the desire to contact those who you believe have wronged you. How did Koh manage to channel her own pain to be so painfully honest without falling into the trap of paying old bills with her parents?

“What fascinates me about a memory is how it collects and holds moments together for generations,” says Koh, whose mother intends to take part in one of her public readings.

“This broader view of a family history can avoid venting because each daughter’s trauma is taught by her mother’s trauma. We see my mother not only as a mother, but also as a daughter. How she longed for her mother and continues to do so today yearns for her. “

It is the story of Grandmother Kumiko that gives the memories a historical perspective. Kumiko was born in Tokyo in 1923 to Korean parents and later learned about her ethnicity. After the great earthquake in Kanto, when false rumors blamed the Koreans for arson and killed 6,000 Japanese mobs, the family desperately tried to be considered Japanese and tried to remove their Korean accent.

The family later moved to Jeju Island to be involved in another massacre in the spring of 1948. When the government suppressed a communist uprising – “the country cut like a walnut cake in the middle,” Koh writes – grandmother Kumiko experienced bloodshed. This pit Koreans against Koreans, their own father cruelly killed in a stoning.

Along with learning this family history, it was the study of poetry that enabled Koh to process the past, learn magnanimity, and forgive. With his evocative prose and his personal and historical honesty, “The Magic Language of Others” can help to extend this forgiveness to healing beyond one’s own family in a larger social area.

“Magnanimity doesn’t mean I can’t feel hurt,” says Koh. “It means that these feelings can coexist with the feelings of others. Poetry taught me how to represent seemingly different ideas at the same time. This is an important lesson to expand the space in your heart and to create space for coexistence and compassion. “