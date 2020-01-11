“The Magicians” season 5 to premiere Wednesday

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – Season 5 of The magicians to debut on Syfy on Wednesday.

The show with Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn is based on the novels by Lev Grossman.

A group of friends follows who discover their abilities and fight against evil creatures that threaten to destroy their mystical world.

“Magic was saved last season, but at a terrible price: the life of Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), who heroically died to save his friends – and the world. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and their friends ( Now a new threat has emerged: If you release the magic, the balance tilts in the other direction and there is a risk of too much of it, and if if the excess builds up, an apocalypse threatens magicians meet to save the world without Q? “The cable network said in a preview synopsis.