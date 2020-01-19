The main dancer of the girl group charms the audience with her sweet voice on “The King of the Mask Singer”

The identity of candidate Hotteok was revealed in the last episode of “The King of Mask Singer”!

When the singing contest was broadcast on January 19, Hotteok and competitor Tapgol Park faced off in the second round. Hotteok opened the battle with a cover of “Holiday” by Suzy, while Tapgol Park performed “For Our Precious Love” by Lee Joo Won.

Tapgol Park won the round with 71 votes to 28 and advanced to the next round. Hotteok stayed on stage and took off her mask for her as Chanmi from AOA!

Chanmi commented, “(My position in the group) is not a singer, so I wondered why (the series) called me. I thought, “Did they need a particular type of person?” But I find it useful to take on new challenges, that’s why I tried this. “

Chanmi also revealed his admiration for Celeb Five, saying, “It seems that the members (Celeb Five) do just what they want, regardless of their surroundings. It was really cool for me. I hope that (AOA) can also have fun together even as we get older. “

Panelist Yoo Young Suk later expressed support for Chanmi and encouraged her to question herself in her singing efforts.

After the broadcast, the official AOA Twitter posted a photo of Chanmi with the caption: “The day (everyone) fell in love with Chanmi’s sweet voice!”

