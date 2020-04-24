The main problem is how Sam Smith on Big Night In was voiced

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Sam Smith will be found in a ceremony honoring Sir Lucian Grainge and Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Sam Smith was one of several stars who played on BBC’s Big Night last night, which raised more than £ 27 million for a COVID-19 sponsorship.

Children in Need and Comic support joined for the first time in a three-hour show, which the BBC’s favorite British Little, Doctor Who and Vicar of Dibley sent in support messages or participation.

The government has pledged to recoup the donations, which will help to help those in need in the UK whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Catherine Tate, Gary Barlow, Dawn French, Olly Murs, Miranda Hart and Sam Smith were among the musicians who participated in the fundraising campaign, which has been widely reported on UK radio.

But there is only one problem.

“Interested in the Sun doesn’t feel the need to explain the value of Gary Barlow’s house – or his past mistakes (like killing the NHS by not paying taxes, for example) – do you?” has sent Huffington Post reporter Daniel.

“What’s the difference between Sam Smith and Gary Barlow, I wonder…? HMMMMM ……”

– Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) April 24, 2020

And it’s not just Gary Barlow whose “past mistakes” were left unnoticed in The Sun’s headlines about the fundraiser – Dawn French, Peter Kay, Dua Lipa and Dave Grohl were all stories that didn’t mention the value the building was making from it.

But why did The Sun single non-binary star Sam Smith come out?

“Well * the difference is that one of them has already agreed to use tax avoidance measures” while the other has bought their £ 12m house without doing so, “Evening Standard’s Robert McGrath wrote.

To be morally upright this morning is to knock down what was said before we left 😇

– Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) April 24, 2020

What can we expect from Scum? #EverydayHomophobia

– K Taylor-McK Night 🏳️ # StayAtHome (@taylorkwinship) April 24, 2020

But perhaps London’s favorite fictional character The Glory is about to hit the nail on the head, saying: “Sam Smith’s house is full of books so people would think it was the only way or kind.

“They will encourage people who are good. Gary obviously has a lot of value.”