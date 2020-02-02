The main singer of the group Rising Boy delights with his warm voice on “The king of the mask singer”

The identity of Hapjeong Station Exit 5 on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” turned out to be one of the lead singers in a rapidly growing group of boys.

The episode of “The King of Mask Singer” which aired on February 2 followed the last group of candidates vying to win the crown and become the new king. The second round involved a battle between American Hotdog and Hapjeong Station Exit 5, who sang “Fall of the Moon” by Kim Hyun Chul and “The Fool” by Jung Seung Hwan respectively.

The winner of the tour was the American Hotdog, who left with 73 votes against exit 5 of Hapjeong station 26. Exit 5 of Hapjeong station removed his mask to reveal that he was none other than Jaeyoon of SF9.

Asked about the sexy dance he had performed earlier in the show, Jaeyoon said, “To be honest, when I hear songs like this, I can’t stand still. I always try to crawl on the floor and shake my butt, “making everyone laugh.

Jaeyoon also shared that he wanted to meet Kim Gura and explained: “I thought he would be a cold person, but my colleague Dawon continued on” Radio Star “and said that he wanted to hold Kim Gura’s chin After the show, Dawon said that Kim Gura was so nice to him. “He added,” So if I have the chance, I would also like to … “and jokingly stopped him. would also like to hold Kim Gura’s chin.

The idol member also revealed that his wish was to receive a song from Kim Hyun Chul or Yoo Young Suk and Yoo Young Suk said, “I don’t think you will need a song from us. If you have so much passion for music, I am sure you will become a great singer-songwriter. “

