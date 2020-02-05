The main US general slips into Iraq to hold talks to save the relationship

ABOARD, A US MILITARY AIRPLANE – The top US commander for the Middle East slipped quietly into Iraq on Tuesday as the Trump administration is working to save ties with Iraqi leaders and government pressure to withdraw of American troops to end.

Naval General Frank McKenzie has become the oldest U.S. military official he has visited since an American drone strike in Baghdad killed an Iranian top general last month and angered the Iraqis.

McKenzie met with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad and then visited American troops at Al-Asad Air Base, which Iran bombed last month in retaliation for the drone attack. He later said he was “encouraged” by the meetings and added, “I think we will be able to find a way forward.”

His visit is in the midst of a heightened anti-American sentiment that has led to violent protests, missile attacks on the embassy, ​​and a vote by the Iraqi parliament calling for US troops to be withdrawn from the country. And it raises questions as to whether the appearance of a high-ranking U.S. military commander could lead to compromise or simply create tensions and undermine ongoing negotiations to protect coalition forces from patriot missile batteries in Iraq.

Two reporters who had traveled with McKenzie through the Middle East in the past two weeks did not travel to Iraq with him because they did not need a visa. McKenzie spoke to reporters from The Associated Press and Washington Post on his return, saying that it is difficult to predict how the discussions will develop, particularly as the government is in transition.

While meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Saleh and President of the House of Salim al-Jabouri, he did not see the designated Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi.

He said the US-led coalition in Iraq believes that the country’s future military presence must be based on the threat of Islamic State militants in consultation with the Iraqi government.

He currently admitted that due to the current tensions in the relationship, joint military operations and training between the United States and Iraqis have been cut back. He said there is “some training” and the US Special Forces are doing missions with Iraqi commands. But he said: “We are still in a time of turbulence. We still have a long way to go.”

Leading US politicians have flatly rejected Iraqi calls for US troops to withdraw and have taken a wait-and-see stance, hoping that the problems will be overcome.

However, the Iraqis were angry about the drone attack at Baghdad International Airport on January 3 that targeted and killed Qassem Suleimani, the most powerful Iranian general, but also crushed an Iraqi general who was with him. Iraqi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was the deputy commander of the militias supported by Iran, known as the People’s Mobilization Forces.

In response to a decision described by Iraqi leaders as a breach of sovereignty, Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for US troops to withdraw. The United States has over 6,000 soldiers in Iraq.

But after Iran struck back on January 8 and launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where American troops were based, the United States doubled and asked to bring the Patriot systems into the country.

At the time of the Iranian strike, there were no patriots or other air defense systems in Iraq capable of launching ballistic missiles. No troops were killed, but traumatic brain injury was diagnosed in at least 64.

So far, the Iraqis have not approved the application. McKenzie said he discussed the topic during his meetings, but declined to provide details.

However, he believes that the threat posed by Iran and its deputies continues in Iraq, Syria, and other areas, and that “it is a really dangerous time.” The Pentagon also believes that continuing training and operations are crucial to prevent the Islamic State from resuming.

During a two-hour layover in Al-Asad, he said he spoke to troops that had been through the missile attack and could take cover due to warning systems. He said they told him they couldn’t hear the missiles coming, but some on the edge of the construction site “could see warheads falling from the sky in the last five or six seconds.”

When asked why he had traveled to Iraq at such a delicate time, he said as the top commander of the Middle East: “I have a moral obligation to go there.”

He added: “It is important to visit the Iraqi government to show them that we are with them and that this is an important relationship.”

