‘the-major-bang-theory’-star-jim-parsons-explains-cryptocurrency-in-‘the-simpsons’-cameo

Actor Jim Parsons has built a cameo on The Simpsons as himself, in purchase to clarify cryptocurrency.

The Big Bang Theory star attributes in a transient skit released by Professor Frink introducing his Frinkcoin forex to Lisa – enjoy under.

The sketch does much more to confuse and entertain than split down the points of the currency, following Frink describes how he grew to become the richest male in Springfield and overtook Mr Burns.

The Simpsons has highlighted hundreds of cameos from well-known faces over the a long time. The most recent one sees Parsons seeking to veer away from Sheldon Cooper, his character on The Big Bang Principle.

Previous yr, the actor starred in Really Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile as Larry Simpson, the prosecuting attorney who took on serial killer Ted Bundy in the 1970s.

Elsewhere, information of a potential next Simpsons movie – as a standalone, not a sequel, has been teased by showrunner Al Jean.

“I would say yes although we’re just in the really, extremely early stages,” Inexperienced told Slash Movie. “We would really like to do one particular for Disney but it’s not like it is going on future 7 days or upcoming calendar year.”

The Simpsons Motion picture was released in 2007.