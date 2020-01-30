The major republicans were able to tip the voice of the Trump trial to witnesses – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Major Republican senators who tipped President Donald Trump’s indictment process to summon more witnesses, played too large a role in the final hours of debate with targeted questions for crucial votes on Thursday evening.

A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, can lead to an abrupt end to the trial with the expected acquittal. Or it could argue for days if not weeks if Democrats insist on hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

Every four Republicans could join Democrats to demand that they take more time to testify.

Senator Lisa Murkowksi from Alaska responded when she simply asked, “Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?”

GOP Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee drew attention just before the dinner break when he questioned bias in the proceedings so far. A spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that Alexander would announce his decision on the witnessing vote shortly after Thursday’s questions.

Sen. Susan Collins, the Maine Republican whose voice over witnesses was considered in the balance sheet, wanted to know why House Democrats had withdrawn a summons for a deputy national security adviser they wanted to hear in the investigation of allegations.

In response to Alexander and others, Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren from California, a congress officer at Watergate and now a prosecutor, told the senators that the deposition of Nixon also began as a partisan investigation. A two-fold consensus did not emerge until Republicans – including loyal Nixon supporters – saw sufficient evidence to change their mind, she said.

“They couldn’t turn away from the evidence that their president had abused power and they had to vote to accuse him,” Lofgren said. Richard Nixon resigned before he was deposed.

Although disappointed that House Republicans did not join Democrats to accuse Trump, she said the Senate – “the largest consultative body on earth” – has a new chance.

Alexander, after his question Thursday evening, consulted with an important staff member of majority leader Mitch McConnell. While the senators broke for dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met in private.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah is also one of those who are being watched closely.

Trump was accused by House last month on charges of abusing his power like no other president, endangering relations between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine. Democrats say that Trump asked his vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and invalidated theories about election interference in 2016, which temporarily halted US security assistance to the country when Russia fought its border. The second accusation article says that Trump subsequently impeded the House probe in a way that endangered the three-tax system of checks and balances.

Thursday’s testimony included rising pleas to the senators-as-judges who will decide the fate of Trump, either to stop a president that the Democrats say he has tried to cheat and do again in the upcoming elections, or to cancel procedures. to close what the Republicans claim had never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a lawsuit that they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor of House Democrats. Americans, he said, know what it takes for a fair trial. He offered to take only a week for witness statements, which led to new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann stated that the Democrats only prosecute the president because they cannot beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should become our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop this.”

McConnell struggled to keep Friday’s vote on track even as the trial revealed new evidence from Bolton’s new book and raised the alarm of Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump lawyer.

In a day-after-tweet, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz complained about the display of his testimony on Wednesday night when he said that a president is essentially immune to deposition if he believes his actions are in the “national interest.”

That idea frustrated some in the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was unnecessary and inflammatory – irritating senators with a controversial claim from a huge executive. But those officials left it to Dershowitz to withdraw, wary that any public retreat from the White House would be poorly viewed by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” retired professor tweeted Thursday.

His words on Wednesday evening: “Every public official I know believes his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks is helping him to be elected, it is in the public interest that it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition. “

Asked as one of the first questions Thursday, Democrat Schiff said, “Have we learned anything in the last half century?”

Schiff has learned lessons from the Nixon era to warn of “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

“That argument – if the president says it can’t be illegal – failed when Richard Nixon was forced to resign,” Schiff told the senators. “But that argument can now succeed here.”

“This is not a banana republic,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Who rejected the suggestion of the White House counsel, there was nothing wrong with seeking interference from foreign elections.

Democrats played a video that shows how often Trump is campaigning.

The president has repeatedly argued that his dealings with Ukraine were “perfect”.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski have all shown interest in hearing from Bolton and the others.

In a Senate that divides 53-47 with a Republican majority, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to get the 51 votes needed to call witnesses, decide who to call, or almost anything else in it process.

Chief Judge John Roberts, who presides over the chamber and handles senators’ questions before the trial, can break a tie, but that seems unlikely.

The Chief Justice exercised authority on Thursday with a stunning refutation of a question from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, intended to expose those familiar with the still anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s phone call to the new President of Ukraine led to the investigation. accusations.

Roberts had told his staff at McConnell’s office that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a Republican unauthorized person to discuss the private conversation and grant anonymity.

“The president refuses to read the question as it was submitted,” he said.

Senators have sent more than 100 questions within two days. The questions came from the leaders of the parties, the senators who applied for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even two-part coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

The Trump team says that the House’s 28,000-page case against the president and the 17 witnesses – current and former national security officials, ambassadors and others who have testified in the House – are sufficient.

Instead, Trump’s lawyers concentrated part of their time on Thursday against charges against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., Replied to a question and said the Bidens have little to say to the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake off” Ukraine for its own campaign.

Democrats argued that the coming book by Bolton cannot be ignored. It claims to have personally heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens – the abuse of power tax that is the first article of accusation. Trump denies saying such a thing.

The White House has blocked its officials to testify in the proceedings and in a letter to Bolton’s lawyer objected to “substantial amounts of confidential information” in the manuscript, also at the highest secret level. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contains no secret information.

