The majority of the British say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have to go back to royal duties

The majority of Britons do not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to royal duties because of their response to the coronavirus novel, said Newsweek’s exclusive poll.

More and more people say their impression of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has worsened because of the pandemic. And 54 percent said they could not return to royal duties, while 28 percent said they had to and 18 percent said they did not know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Provide Food for Charity in the Middle of Coronavirus

The couple moved to Los Angeles from Canada at the end of March to start a new life outside the royal family.

However, the first 12 months of their new arrangement will be a review period, which means if things don’t work they can return to their royal status in 2021.

Newsweek asked 1,500 Britons how coronavirus responses had changed their view of members of different royal families.

Asked about Meghan, 36 percent said they had a more negative view of nobility after the plague with 20 percent saying their views became more positive. For Harry, 33 percent said they had a worse view of him compared to 19 percent whose opinion had improved.

Respondents aged 18 to 34 said their opinions about dukes and dukes had improved, but the figures showed less support than other aristocrats.

Queen Elizabeth II saw 35 percent of respondents say their impression of her had improved compared to 14 percent who said it had worsened.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attended The Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty

Prince William is seen as more positive by 33 percent and less positive by 11 percent, while Kate Middleton looks better by 29 percent and less by 14 percent. Prince Charles saw his position improve by 24 percent and get worse among 16 percent of those surveyed.

The vote came at a time when the nobles were seen working to respond to the pandemic, carrying out their role through streaming video. The poll was conducted on Wednesday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, before the first story detailing the charity work of post-coronavirus Prince Harry and Meghan appeared yesterday.

Prince has a video call hosted by WellChild, where he is a patron, with parents who have struggled to get there seriously ill children are added to the list of vulnerable coronaviruses.

Prince said to two parents: “This is difficult for everyone but very difficult for you.”

And it turns out they have distributed food to those who are critically ill assisted by the non-profit Angel Food Project.

Richard Ayoub, the charity’s executive director, said in a statement: “In honor of the Easter holiday, Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with the angel food project by sending food to our clients.

“And on Wednesday they quietly resumed food delivery to relieve our overworked drivers. That is their way to thank our volunteers, cooks and staff who have worked tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”