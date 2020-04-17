The majority of the British say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have to go back to royal duties

The majority of the British say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have to go back to royal duties

The majority of Britons do not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to royal duties because of their response to the coronavirus novel, said Newsweek’s exclusive poll.

More and more people say their impression of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has worsened because of the pandemic. And 54 percent said they could not return to royal duties, while 28 percent said they had to and 18 percent said they did not know.

