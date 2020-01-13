The majority of women experience relief, not regret, after an abortion, according to a study

Loading...

One of the largest studies on the emotions of women after an abortion shows that they feel most relieved and do not regret their decision, even if they previously had problems or were concerned about stigmatization.

The study, one of the largest on the topic to date, was published on Sunday in the journal Social Science & Medicine.

The researchers found that five years after an abortion, only 6% had primarily negative emotions. The vast majority of women surveyed – 84% – had positive or no feelings about their abortion decision, even if they hadn’t felt that way about choosing to have an abortion.

Slightly more than half of the women in this survey said that the decision to terminate the pregnancy was very difficult, and 27% said it was “somewhat difficult”. About 46% said it wasn’t a difficult decision at all. Almost 70% said they would feel stigmatized if people knew they had an abortion.

The women who said they struggled with the decision or felt stigmatized were more likely to report feelings of guilt, anger or sadness immediately after the abortion, but over time these feelings decreased dramatically, sometimes even a year after the abortion ,

The greatest emotion that all women groups in the study felt at the end of the survey was relief. Relief was an emotion that described how they felt each time they were asked.

The researchers came to this conclusion after interviewing almost 1,000 women. and monitor them eleven times over a five-year period. They interviewed women who lived in 21 states one week after an abortion and then every six months thereafter.

In recent decades, the researchers said, women have regretted regretting abortion.

More and more states need advice and waiting times before a woman can have an abortion. In the literature that some states require counselors to inflict regret and permanent emotional harm on a woman before an abortion. The idea even shaped federal law. In 2007, Judge Anthony Kennedy wrote in the Gonzales case v. Carhart, who confirmed the restriction of women’s right to certain abortion procedures, “does not appear to conclude that some women regret their decision to abandon the infant life they once created and maintain.”

Researchers say the results of this study prove that this notion is a myth.

“Any claims that negative emotions will emerge over time, a myth that has existed for decades without evidence to support these claims, are clearly false,” said study author Corinne Rocca, epidemiologist and assistant professor at the Department of Obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the University of Southern California, San Francisco.

This study builds on previous research suggesting that abortion does not cause regret for most women. Previous research, which looked at the feelings of women over three years after an abortion, showed that women experience a decreasing emotional intensity over time and that the vast majority believe that the decision was the right one.

What Rocca found surprising about the results of her study was that regardless of how the woman felt before the abortion and what was left after five years, even after many of the other feelings subsided, the women felt relief.

“You might think relief was a short-term feeling that would pass in weeks, but it doesn’t fade like the other feelings,” Rocca said. “Relief was constant.”