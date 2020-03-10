The Malaysian group defends the song advocating the death of homosexuals

The band in Malawi’s rock band has defended its idea to release a song featuring the song “ly die die LGBT +” and added that it “does not incite hatred” to cool people.

The group has come under fire from fans and from LGBT + people from a racist song, called “Akhir Zaman”, which means “the end of time”.

The song also includes the song “LGBT pergi mampus”, which translates to “go to hell LGBT” or “go die LGBT”.

Although the lyrics of the song are clear, the band has tried to defend themselves, but has refused to accept any criticism from them.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the group stressed that they had endorsed “all protest, both good and bad” – but went on to say that their anti-LGBT + message was positive.

Bunkface said the songs ‘are not directed at individuals’ but on the ‘LGBT movement’.

“As a result of these protests, many people in Malawi have embraced and followed the message we want to spread.”

Bunkface continued: “We would like to take a moment to describe a piece of music that some party activists are advocating against the LGBT + community.”

Ironically, the group defended itself by saying that the songs were “not intended for everyone”, but that it was based on “a growing LGBT community, especially in Malaysia”.

They went on to say that the songs are mainly influenced by Muslims.

“We want to make it clear that we have no intention of hating or hating anyone. We are just showing that we are not in favor of a group that is trying to push ‘LGBT + rights’ here in Malaysia, especially those who are Muslim.”

The message concludes by saying: “The meaning of Islam is to submit to and obey the Almighty and its decisions. Who are we to doubt these decisions?”

The controversial Bunkface song has been removed from YouTube and Spotify, but is still available on Apple Music, according to QueerLapis.com.

We are just showing that we are not in favor of a group trying to ‘LGBT’ rights here in Malaysia, especially those who are Muslim.

In a statement to the LGBT website, Apple Music said: “Apple welcomes and expresses your comments and suggestions.

He also said those who are worried about the Bunkface song should worry about the recording.

“Although the pen will not accept discounts on content, they can offer a ‘white’ version on the iTunes Store,” he said.

YouTube’s video had been full of home reviews ever since its removal.

The YouTube video featuring the song had been viewed more than 700,000 times when the pouring-out format took off.

Unfortunately, the video was filled with home reviews before they were saved. One person said LGBT people were “obviously against the rules of nature”. One viewer congratulates the group and tells them to continue their “fight.”

Another said: “I no longer support the LGBT + community because I know my religion.” They went on to say that they cannot help the nervous people because they want to get to heaven.

The agency faced a wave of criticism on Twitter. One person said he was trying to “climb the highway” with the anti-LGBT + movement.

While many have vehemently opposed the group, they have also received support from supporters of young Malaysian fans.

One shooter said: “I’m with you I hate LGBT +. F ** k LGBT +. ”