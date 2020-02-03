The male body slammed by an agent receives a $ 100K deposit for the latter case

A schizophrenic man who was beaten by a Chicago police officer at the end of last year received a bail of $ 100,000 on Monday accused of his last arrest for alleged custody of a guard while trying to escape with a bottle of tequila and a bouquet of flowers from a South Loop supermarket.

Bernard Kersh had left Cook County Jail in December, along with his mother and Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr., who had posted Kersh’s $ 500 bail after his Thanksgiving Day arrest for alleged spitting on a Chicago police officer who responded by body slamming Kersh to the sidewalk with an MMA-style takedown.

Kersh had spent a week in prison for a conditional raid on a previous case.

The officer and another who responded have since been stripped of their police powers, while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.

Kersh was sent back to jail earlier this month after his arrest on aggravated battery and retail theft due to the alleged incident at the South Loop Jewel Osco. The arrest violated the conditions of Kersh’s band for his November arrest involving the police, and he has since been detained in prison under a no-bail.

Kersh now needs $ 10,000 to be released, and will continue to deal with mental health issues and continue to keep house arrest if the money can raise, Cook County Judge Erica Reddick said during Monday’s hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse .

Reddick seemed unfamiliar with the details of Kersh’s Thanksgiving arrest, which received national attention thanks to the video of Kersh being thrown to the ground after allegedly trying to lick and spit at the officer.

“He tried to lick the officer?” Reddick asked a public prosecutor on Monday.

Reddick cited a history of violent crimes and not attending judicial dates as a reason why she had established a band that she knew would be difficult for Kersh – who is unemployed – to pay. But the judge said she didn’t want Kersh to stand the “stigma” without being held in bail.