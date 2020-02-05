The man from Kyoto tested positive for coronavirus and brought the number of cases to 35 in Japan

A 20-year-old man in Kyoto Prefecture received a positive coronavirus finding on Wednesday evening, according to the Ministry of Health, and increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35.

It is the second case of the disease, which is confirmed in the tourist focus.

According to the ministry, a test result that was carried out on Tuesday in a local health center was positive. The man was hospitalized on January 31 after feeling sick for the first time on January 24.

Officials from Kyoto City told reporters on Wednesday evening that the man was in a stable condition and quarantined in a special unit in a hospital.

He worked in an undisclosed location in the city of Kyoto, where he interacted with about 300 tourists from China each day, including those from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the ministry said. The officials said the man had not traveled to China

The man reported sick after having a fever and cough on January 25, and has been at home ever since. Before he was hospitalized, he visited a doctor’s office twice on January 27 and 29.

According to the city government, around 85 million tourists, including around 4.5 million from abroad, visited Kyoto Prefecture in 2018.