The man gave 900 pounds to renovate the kitchen, he does it himself for only 91 pounds

It is understood that carpenters, plumbers and other traders will charge more for the work than you would have cost it yourself.

After all, you pay for materials, time and a wealth of knowledge acquired over the years.

When Calum Butler received a £ 900 mark for repainting the kitchen, he decided it was too expensive, and he stood up for only £ 91.

Calum (23) from Aberaeron (Wales) decided to take matters into his own hands and renovate the kitchen he shares with his partner, 22-year-old Alanah Lloyd, telling the money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk “I came up with this idea because we didn’t like our kitchen when we moved to a new home because it was too dark and out of date.

“I got £ 900 from a local hand painter, but decided not to go with him because I did research on the products I needed and found that I could save £ 810 myself.”

Instead of exchanging cabinets, Calum decided that it was better to repaint them, and did his homework, how to look great.

“To begin with, I removed all handles from the cupboards. Then I cleaned the cabinets with sugar soap and then polished the cabinets with a grinding block to remove any fat residue. Then I used Zinsser 123 Bulls Eye Primer-Sealer as a foundation and let it dry for an hour.

“Then I used the Farrow & Ball Estate egg shell in Shadow White, painted the first coat on all cabinets and pedestals, and left it to dry overnight.”

At that time, he used Spray It Color Satin Black to paint the door handles, and the next day he applied a second layer of cabinets, then reattached everything after drying.

Even when using fancy Farrow and Ball paints, costs remained low, and two cans cost 54 pounds.

Zinsser 123 Bulls Eye Primer-Sealer cost GBP 15.99, foam roller 5.99 GBP, brush 2.50 GBP, sanding block package 10 2.99 GBP, and four cans of Color It spray paint in satin black – 9.99 GBP .

Calum is delighted with the way his kitchen went, especially considering that he was quoted ten times the price and he managed to do it all alone.

“I feel over the moon with results, I can’t imagine it would work out better,” he says.

“Completely changed the kitchen! It’s like a new kitchen. I also had great satisfaction knowing that I finished it myself “

Everything also came from Amazon and eBay, so he didn’t even have to leave home for supplies.

Calum claims that one of his most important tips is “allowing the first coat of paint to dry overnight – at least – to make sure it’s completely dry, as if it can’t create an uneven finish.”

He also says: “Apply a thin layer of paint using a foam roller and use a two-inch brush to get to the detailed parts on the door.

“Before applying any product to a cabinet, clean the cabinets thoroughly to get the best finish.

“For handles, make sure you leave them to dry long enough so as not to damage the varnish when moving them.”

Time to start the long-awaited DIY project?

