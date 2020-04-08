The man had arrested a large Asian motorcyclist with cuttings

There was a man on camera who laughed and stole things in what seems to be a very rare place in the Cairns.

Video surrounding the site shows a Caucasian man sitting in a car in the parking lot searching for another car before shooting a van in the window. of his car.

She would swear to breaking it a couple of times, without watching the female driver tell her to pick it up.

This video was taken on the sidewalk of Cairns resident Charlie Lee.

“The fear of competition in Aus shows a lot. What a waste,” Mr. Lee, from Korea, wrote in a post with a video.

Cairns residents despised the gender role when the community became more cautious during coronavirus.

“I don’t really want to live in a place where this is considered good,” a woman said in an email to Mr Lee.

Cairns member Michael Healy said he was stunned by the event.

“The scandal and the detriment are endless. It is very isolating and most of the people who live in this city … know that such acts are shameful and really wrong. , “he said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said today that the federal government is pulling the curtain and preventing it from doing so.

“The state and local criminal laws are working to make the other person worry about someone taking them to the hospital, for example, and continuing to treat them,” he said.

“Two people have been brought to the ACT for this kind of behavior and one will have to face other governments.”

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.