The man is afraid of missing a flight to meet his fiance in Morocco

A London man gets involved after trying to delay the flight he was on by calling to make a fake bomb threat when he realized he could miss it due to traffic.

The 32-year-old Rashidul Islam was on a booked EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Marrakech to meet his fiancee. However, when he noticed that he was checking in too late and could miss the flight due to problems with public transportation, he decided to do the unthinkable by calling anonymously, according to ABC News, that the police are supposed to make a fake bomb threat so he can get something Can buy time. The police in Sussex said on Friday.

“EasyJet flight 8897 will depart in 40 minutes. There may be a bomb on the plane. You need to delay it. You have to stop it now,” he said in a call to the operator.

His joke was okay because the flight was delayed and the crew was evacuated so the authorities could investigate the report.

“The hoaxer made two further threats in the following minutes: The crew of the 5.40pm flight to Marrakech was evacuated and all 147 passengers checked again by the security service,” said a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“In addition, the luggage had to be removed and checked again

in a three-hour delay on a public holiday at Britain’s second largest airport

Weekend.”

When he arrived at the airport to check in, he lost his luck because his number corresponded to the anonymous call. Then he was arrested.

“Islam first encountered transportation difficulties when it arrived by train

Gatwick unexpectedly ended up in St. Pancras.

“Instead, he took a taxi from London Central Station, however

Traffic meant that he would have arrived at the airport within a few minutes

through security, ”the spokesman continued.

“The hoax initially managed to give Islam time to review this

in, but he was arrested at the gate after the police persecuted him as anonymous

Caller.”

Islam, which confessed to the hoax, informed the police after its arrest that it was afraid that it would miss its flight because it could not afford to buy another ticket. However, he was charged in court and sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to providing false information.

“Rashidul Islam suggests his 999 calls were just one

A misleading solution to be late and not cause real fear, ”said Natalie

Smith from the CPS said.

“But the bomb hoax should make the authorities fear

There was a threat sufficient to search the plane.

“The consequences were so severe that the flight crew had to be evacuated, passengers checked again, and luggage removed – at the cost of an additional three hours on the runway and £ 30,000 for the airline.”

He was also banished from Gatwick Airport.

“This sentence should send a message that creates a bomb

Fear is no small thing. These threats have a significant impact on everyone

the airport – to distract several agencies from core tasks such as assistance

Passengers who offer security or carry out counter-terrorism. “

Islam’s judgment was not the end of his suffering. He also has

subsequently beaten with a 42-month money laundering penalty in one

Insult without reference.