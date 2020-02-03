The man is said to have shot at home and belonged to the vice chairman of Japan’s largest yakuza group

Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly firing multiple shots with a pistol at a home of the deputy commander of Yamaguchi-gumi, the country’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture.

No injuries were reported in the shootout.

The man, probably in his seventies, said his last name was Taniguchi and told investigators that he “shot three or four times” at the gun in the residence of 72-year-old Kiyoshi Takayama, the deputy leader of the powerful Yakuza Group around 4,400 members.

There have been repeated clashes with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi faction, which has around 1,700 members. The Sunday shootout may have been linked to the dispute, police sources said.

According to investigators, the suspect shot at the main gate of the residence. He tried to escape, but was soon arrested by police officers patrolling the area.

A revolver was later found among the suspect’s items, the sources said.

Tensions between the two crime groups have increased since February last year, and on January 7, security commissions in six prefectures called the groups “crime communities at war” to weaken them and end their escalating conflict.

The target house is in a residential area where many children live and is a few hundred meters from an elementary school.