The man spends $ 900 to buy natural gas for nurses at the Detroit Medical Center

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCfQGwPTtIc [/ integration]

With the flooding of the front pages that shocked the latest crisis caused by the spread of corona, Mediaite decided to dedicate at least one story a day to good news coming from all over the world.

A man named Detroit Allen Marshall He spent $ 900 on savings to provide nurses with free gas as they risked their lives on the front lines of the coronation pandemic.

Marshall bought the gas from a station near the Detroit Medical Center and stood outside with a sign that read “FREE AIR FOR NIGHTS” on one side and “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO !!!” On the other.

“I love them and I want them to know that,” Marshall told CND WDIV.

Several other residents were moved by Marshall’s kindness and decided to move on.

“I was so inspired, I had to come here and help,” said a Detroit resident. “So, whether it was money or speculation or whatever I needed, I wanted to give it back. These nurses put our lives on the line every day for our work.”

“I think the man is beautiful right now. I think that’s the most important thing they could do for these nurses because those nurses are all we have,” said another resident.

“Oh my goodness, that’s so good for him! God bless him,” said one nurse as she received the free gas.

Watch above via CNN.

