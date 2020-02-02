“The Man Standing Next” Cast shares handwritten messages of gratitude for exceeding 4 million moviegoers

Lee Byung Hun’s new film, “The Man Standing Next”, continues to excel, surpassing four million moviegoers.

On February 1, the film reached the milestone of four million moviegoers on the 11th day since its release. This record is one day faster than other films dealing with modern historical events such as “1987”, which ended up recording 7.23 million moviegoers during its broadcast, as well as “The Spy Gone North”, which attracted 4.97 million moviegoers.

In addition to the news, the main cast of “The Man Standing Next” shared handwritten messages expressing gratitude. Director Woo Min Ho said, “Thank you for the national support,” while Lee Byung Hun said, “Thank you for four million.” Lee Sung Min used a replica of the film and wrote, “L ‘man standing next’, four million, thank you my friends. Kwak Do Won wrote, “Four million! I hope everyone stays healthy this year, “and Lee Hee Joon said,” Four million. Thank you. Be careful not to catch cold. “

“The Man Standing Next” tells the story of Kim Kyu Pyeong (Lee Byung Hun), director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) in the 40 days before the assassination of President Park Chung Hee in 1979.

Congratulations to “The Man Standing Next”!

