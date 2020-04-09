The man was arrested after being shot in Boynton Beach – News – The Palm Beach Post

Hannah Winston @hannahwinston

Wednesday

April 8, 2020 at 5:54 pm

BOYNTON BEACH – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. He was allegedly shot by his brother and another person Tuesday afternoon in Boynton Beach, city police say.

Kervens Dorsonne was arrested for two reasons for assault with a firearm.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dorsonne’s brother, who was not identified in the report, told police that his brother came to Boynton Beach’s residence still shocked by the previous incident.

According to a police report, Dorsonne asked for a baseball bat, but his brother was busy, so another unknown person went out to talk to Dorsonne and the two got into an argument.

Dorsonne’s brother came out and told him to “leave the negativity and leave home,” according to a police report.

According to witnesses, Dorsonne pulled the gun from his right pocket. Dorsonne’s brother told police he ordered him not to shoot and tried to protect another person whose name was removed from the police report.

According to police, Dorsonne eventually fired a gun and two 9mm rounds were found at the scene. One man’s arm was injured, but police said it did not appear to be from a gunshot wound.

Another unknown family member told police after the incident that Dorsonne had called them to “tell police that he hadn’t seen the shooting and that he was hiding.”

Police said the 37-year-old was arrested in the Boynton Beach suburb on Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Refugee Group.

