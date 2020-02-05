The man who allegedly murdered the ex-wife also ordered to beat his son, prosecutors say

BATON ROUGE – Prosecutors filed court documents this week, which include new testimony suggesting that the arrested local car dealer Hamid Ghassemi was planning to have his son killed the same night he reportedly killed three men for the murder of his Ex-wife had ordered.

The documents say that Tyler Ashpaugh and Daniel Richter, two of the three men tasked with killing Taherah Ghassemi, revealed that Hamid Ghassemi also intended the killers to kill his son Hamed.

The murder was said to take place on April 11, 2015, the same night that Taherah was shot in the head and buried in a remote part of the St. Helena community. According to the new statements, the only reason Hamed was not killed was that he did not go home immediately after work that night.

Ashpaugh and Richter also claimed that the third accused killer, Skyler Williams, had previously been hired to attack Hamed Ghassemi just over a month before the murder.

Both Ashpaugh and Richter were convicted in 2018 on plea agreements. The legal proceedings against Ghassemi and Williams are still pending.